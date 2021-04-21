Justin Bieber and Maluma to Take Part in Facebook Watch Musical for Earth Day

WENN

‘Earth Day! The Musical’ will see ‘The Science Guy’ star Bill Nye educating viewers about how they can help save the planet with the help of the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker, the ‘Corazon’ singer and many more.

Singers Justin Bieber and Maluma are set to raise awareness about climate change as part of a new Facebook Watch musical for Earth Day on Thursday, April 22. The stars will join Bill Nye, who is known as TV’s “The Science Guy”, to educate viewers about how they can help save the planet in “Earth Day! The Musical”.

The Facebook Watch event, held in partnership with officials at EarthDay.org, will feature additional performances by Cody Simpson, Idina Menzel, Steve Aoki, Tori Kelly, Ben Platt, CNCO, and Jack Harlow, and appearances by actors Zac Efron and Nick Kroll, reports Billboard. TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio will also made an appearance.

A number of young climate activists will also share their attempt to help save the planet. Symbrosia CEO and co-founder Alexia Akbay will focus on her Hawaii-based company that uses seaweed to reduce livestock methane. Jerome Foster II, in the meantime, will talk abut how he became the youngest member of the Biden White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council.

The special show will also coincide with the launch of Facebook’s new social media movement, the #RestoreOurEarthChallenge, encouraging fans to post photos and videos about how they are helping to fight climate change on Earth Day.

Maluma has already treated fans to his new Earth Day anthem, “Rumba (Puro Oro Anthem)”, a song created for beer bosses at Michelob Ultra Pure Gold to celebrate its first organic lager brewed solely using solar power.

Tune into “Earth Day! The Musical” at 12 P.M. ET here on Facebook Watch.