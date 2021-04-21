Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 2.03% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 2.03%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 2.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 1.13% or 33.0 points to trade at 2954.5 at the close. Meanwhile, Softbank Group Corp. (T:) added 1.03% or 101.0 points to end at 9922.0 and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 0.40% or 8.0 points to 2013.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chiyoda Corp. (T:), which fell 5.85% or 30.0 points to trade at 483.0 at the close. Rakuten Inc (T:) declined 5.55% or 74.0 points to end at 1259.0 and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (T:) was down 5.39% or 16.0 points to 281.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 3288 to 349 and 121 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.30.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 0.30% or 0.19 to $62.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.18% or 0.12 to hit $66.45 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.32% or 5.75 to trade at $1784.15 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.01% to 108.06, while EUR/JPY fell 0.15% to 129.86.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 91.280.