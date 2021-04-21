Jana Kramer Announces Split From Mike Caussin Over Alleged Infidelity: I ‘Can’t Fight Anymore’

WENN/DJDM

The ‘One Tree Hill’ alum reportedly has filed for divorce from her husband of six years as she posts an emotional statement to explain why ‘it’s time’ to put an end of their marriage.

Jana Kramer has called it quits with Mike Caussin after six years of marriage. The actress announced her decision through an emotional statement posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 21, trying to explain why “it’s time” to pull the plug on their relationship.

“It’s time,” she opened her statement. The 37-year-old hinted that it’s not an easy decision to make as she told her fans and followers, “As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality.”

Jana stressed throughout their relationship, “I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have…,” as their marriage was rocked with infidelity issues. She added, “…and now I have nothing else to give.”

Despite the heartbreak caused by the split, Jana said, “Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding.” The “One Tree Hill” alum stressed, “I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal.”

She went on thanking her fans “for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful.” She concluded her message, “I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone.”

While Jana didn’t mention anything about getting a divorce in the statement, PEOPLE reports that she has filed for divorce from Mike. A source tells the site it is due to infidelity, the same issue which caused the couple separated back in 2016.

“He cheated and broke her trust again,” the source says. “After fighting for the marriage for so long, she’s come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change.” The source adds, “The focus now is on their kids,” as they share two children, Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2.

Jana’s decision to end her marriage comes less than a month after she got candid about having a “blow up” fight with the retired NFL player that left her in tears. On March 22, she shared on Instagram a snap of herself crying.

“This was a few weeks ago in Canada. I took this picture to almost remind myself that even though in the moment it seems like everything is doomed it’s not,” she wrote in the caption. “No relationship is perfect and when blow ups or fights happen sometimes we believe it’s done and over but really it’s a moment for growth and more understanding and to lean into your partner.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum had previously also fired back at critics who told her to “just get divorced already” amid her struggle with trust issues. “When You don’t know the ins and out about addiction and the work we continue to do you shouldn’t speak on it,” she retorted on Twitter in February.