James Blunt Is Still Roasting People On Twitter In 2021

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

This man *truly* hates himself and I kind of love it.

I honestly don’t know if anyone under 20 knows who James Blunt is, but I can assure you everyone over 20 does.


Stuart Mostyn / Redferns / Getty Images

It was somewhat a cultural moment and a huge hit.

Well, in case you don’t happen to follow him, James has been calling out people on Twitter for the past eight years who make fun of him and his song.


Stuart Mostyn / Redferns / Getty Images

If you tweet about him or “You’re Beautiful” you’ll never know if James will call you out.

Coming upstairs now. RT @sassyfalahee: omfg james blunt is on the tv downstairs can this day get any worse!


Twitter: @JamesBlunt

From people complaining about hearing “You’re Beautiful” in public.

Dad? Is that you!? @spenno44: @BBCRadio2 please please please please stop playing James blunt please …thank you


Twitter: @JamesBlunt

James has been waiting and watching with a reply.

I’m not playing. This is a serious workout. RT @chappell_lewis: James Blunt is playing in the gym. This is unacceptable.


Twitter: @JamesBlunt

And now I’m happy to report James is still roasting himself and others in 2021.


Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

And he gave us the gift of not performing during the pandemic.

During lockdown, while many other artists are doing mini-concerts from their homes, I thought I’d do you all a favour and not.


Twitter: @JamesBlunt

Basically, I really admire his hustle. He just asks that after 16 years you use the right “you’re.”


Twitter: @JamesBlunt

