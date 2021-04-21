James Blunt Is Still Roasting People On Twitter In 2021

This man *truly* hates himself and I kind of love it.
I honestly don’t know if anyone under 20 knows who James Blunt is, but I can assure you everyone over 20 does.
It was somewhat a cultural moment and a huge hit.
Well, in case you don’t happen to follow him, James has been calling out people on Twitter for the past eight years who make fun of him and his song.
If you tweet about him or “You’re Beautiful” you’ll never know if James will call you out.
From people complaining about hearing “You’re Beautiful” in public.
James has been waiting and watching with a reply.
And now I’m happy to report James is still roasting himself and others in 2021.
And he gave us the gift of not performing during the pandemic.
Basically, I really admire his hustle. He just asks that after 16 years you use the right “you’re.”
