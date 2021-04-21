Is the Bull Market Over??? By StockNews

© Reuters. Is the Bull Market Over???
The past year for the S&P 500 (SPY) has been as bullish as they come. And yet seemingly out of nowhere investors have become very defensive of late. Why is this? And what does it mean for the future health of this bull market? Read on below for the answers….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the Reitmeister Total Return newsletter).
Just as stocks were flexing their muscle with a breakout above 4,000 we find ourselves in a curious place. That being a switch to defensive stocks as the market leaders.
Reity, that doesn’t sound very bullish, does it?
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.