Is the Bull Market Over??? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Is the Bull Market Over???

The past year for the S&P 500 (SPY) has been as bullish as they come. And yet seemingly out of nowhere investors have become very defensive of late. Why is this? And what does it mean for the future health of this bull market? Read on below for the answers….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the Reitmeister Total Return newsletter).

Just as stocks were flexing their muscle with a breakout above 4,000 we find ourselves in a curious place. That being a switch to defensive stocks as the market leaders.

Reity, that doesn’t sound very bullish, does it?

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR