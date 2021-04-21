Is Biogen a Buy, Sell, or Hold? By StockNews



© Reuters. Is Biogen a Buy, Sell, or Hold?



Pharmaceutical developer Biogen (BIIB) is making substantial progress in its research, which is driving a gradual rise in its share price. However, will the company be able to survive despite a continued decline in its financials? Read more to find out.Pharmaceutical company Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:) is one the leading companies in the biopharma space, with a market capitalization of $40.77 billion. The stock has gained 11.6% year-to-date, following its 19.5% decline over the past year.

BIIB has been gaining momentum owing to its breakthrough research in multiple spheres. However, the company’s bleak growth outlook is a cause for concern.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2021

Continue reading on StockNews