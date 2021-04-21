Is Biogen a Buy, Sell, or Hold? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Is Biogen a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Pharmaceutical developer Biogen (BIIB) is making substantial progress in its research, which is driving a gradual rise in its share price. However, will the company be able to survive despite a continued decline in its financials? Read more to find out.Pharmaceutical company Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:) is one the leading companies in the biopharma space, with a market capitalization of $40.77 billion. The stock has gained 11.6% year-to-date, following its 19.5% decline over the past year.

BIIB has been gaining momentum owing to its breakthrough research in multiple spheres. However, the company’s bleak growth outlook is a cause for concern.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2021

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR