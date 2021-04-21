ImmunoPrecise Selects LifeSci Advisors as Investor Relations Agent of Record

Article content

VICTORIA, British Columbia — IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the “Company” or “IPA”) (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSX VENTURE: IPA) a leader in full-service, therapeutic antibody discovery and development, today announced that it has selected and retained LifeSci Advisors as investor relations agent of record.

Jennifer Bath, President and CEO of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies commented, “We are pleased to partner with LifeSci Advisors for our investor relations advisory needs during this important stage of our Company’s evolution. With over 500 clients under contract globally, we look forward to continuing our discovery and development of proprietary novel antibodies while providing CRO services to 70% of the top 20 pharma.”

LifeSci Advisors (“LSA”), with over 250 employees and a local presence that spans, New York, Chicago, Boston, London, Geneva, Paris, and Tel-Aviv, provides life science companies comprehensive solutions to communications and investor outreach. Taking a partner approach, LSA increases client visibility within the investment community and educates investors on opportunities with its clients through non-deal roadshow planning and execution, KOL Events/R&D Days, and corporate communications.