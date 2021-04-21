Instagram/FayesVision/Avalon

The ‘Drivers License’ singer has candidly voiced out her big admiration to the ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker since the latter is the one who gives her courage ‘to sort of say whatever I want to say.’

AceShowbiz –

Olivia Rodrigo had someone she wanted to marry, or at least that what she declared. During an interview for Apple Music, the “Drivers License” hitmaker claimed to be “so in love with” Cardi B that she wants “to marry” the “Bodak Yellow” raptress.

“I’m so in love with her, I want to marry her,” declared the 18-year-old singer when speaking to host Zane Lowe. On the reason why, she explained that the older female artist has somehow encouraged her to be honest when writing songs. “She gives me courage to sort of say whatever I want to say,” she gushed.

The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star went on to name Cardi’s song “Get Up 10” as an example. “One of the lyrics is like, ‘Real bi***, only thing fake is boobs.’ And I was like, ‘Yes, that’s the energy.’ I’m obsessed with her,” she raved. “I love ‘Invasion of Privacy’.”

Olivia then congratulated Cardi for hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March. She stated she was “so stoked” for the wife of Offset that she “literally almost cried” upon hearing about the achievement.

Later on, Olivia praised Cardi for always being honest with her work. She said, “I feel lucky to be a teenager at the time when Cardi is making music. … Just even as a songwriter, some of the stuff that she says is just so honest and almost like shockingly honest.”





“When I listened to her song, I’m like, ‘Oh wow, she really just said that on a recorded album.’ Those are my favorite artists who say stuff that other people are scared to say,” she added. “So I think she does that so well. That’s definitely something that I sort of grapple with in my songwriting.”

Even now, Olivia admitted that she still has such fear. “I’m making a lot of music right now to put it out, and I listen to it back and I’m terrified sometimes,” she confessed. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I literally am writing about stuff that I don’t tell some of my closest friends. and I’m going to put out for the whole world to scrutinize and talk about.’ …. It’s a really horrible, terrifying thing.”