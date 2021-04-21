Hegic Protocol announces ‘gradual’ governance launch for long-term users By Cointelegraph

Hegic Protocol announces ‘gradual’ governance launch for long-term users
Decentralized finance protocol Hegic has announced a soft governance launch designed to reward its long-term users.
According to an April 19 announcement, Hegic intends to reward its most loyal users with its new gHEGIC governance token, straying from the public airdrops and yield farming campaigns that have become a popular means to distribute governance in the DeFi sector.
