Hayden Panettiere’s Ex-Boyfriend to Serve 45 Days in Jail Over Domestic Violence Case

Hayden Panettiere‘s ex-boyfriend will spend his time behind bars anytime soon. Two years after he was arrested for domestic violence during an argument with the “Nashville” actress, Brian Hickerson has been sentenced to 45 days in jail.

On Tuesday, April 20, the 31-year-old pleaded no contest to two felony charges of injuring a spouse/cohabitant/girlfriend/child’s parent. Aside from the prison sentence, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office told PEOPLE that he was sentenced to four years of formal probation, 52 domestic violence classes, a five-year protective order and $500 in restitution. He will begin serving his jail time on May 7.

Brian was first arrested on a domestic violence charge in May 2019. At that time, he was said to have “willfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon Hayden P.” However, he was released on bail and the case was dropped in September the same year because the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office “was unable to proceed because we could not secure a material witness.”

Brian was again arrested in February 2020 in Jackson, Wyoming. He was slapped with two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and interference with a cop. According to legal papers obtained by TMZ, he allegedly punched Hayden “with a closed fist on the right side of her face.”

In July 2020, Brian was arrested on an eight-count domestic violence complaint. It came after Hayden reported him to the police for multiple alleged incidents involving extreme domestic violence against her during their 18-month romance. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In the wake of his July arrest, Hayden said in a statement, “I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve.” She added, “I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.”