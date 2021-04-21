Hackers target SonicWall customers through email weak spot

Article content

WASHINGTON — Hackers have targeted customers of California-based network services firm SonicWall via a previously undisclosed vulnerability in its email security product, the company and cybersecurity firm FireEye said https://www.fireeye.com/blog/threat-research/2021/04/zero-day-exploits-in-sonicwall-email-security-lead-to-compromise.html Tuesday.

In a statement https://www.sonicwall.com/support/product-notification/security-notice-sonicwall-email-security-zero-day-vulnerabilities/210416112932360, SonicWall Inc said that the vulnerability had been “exploited in the wild,” meaning hackers had already used the flaw to break into target systems. SonicWall said it had published a fix for the issue and urged customers to “immediately upgrade” their software.

The intrusions are the latest in a string of hacks using third-party provided software and hardware in the United States. The most notable – the compromise of SolarWinds Corp by alleged Russian hackers last year – has raised concerns about the ability of end users to vet the security of their devices and their programs.

Last month, it was disclosed that an unknown number of Microsoft customers had been compromised after an allegedly Chinese hacking group made use of serious vulnerabilities in the company’s email server software.