Gold nears $1,800 level as U.S. dollar, yields retreat

Gold prices rose to a two-month high on

Thursday, approaching the key $1,800 threshold as the U.S.

dollar faltered with easing Treasury yields, while supply

concerns kept palladium anchored near last session’s record

peak.

Spot gold was steady at $1,793.32 per ounce by 0244

GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.67. U.S.

gold futures were flat at $1,793.70 per ounce.

“What’s obviously underpinning the upswing (in gold) is that

dynamic in U.S. Treasuries… which is sort of pushing lower in

the very short term,” said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda, adding

that a drop below 1.5% in yields could help push gold above

$1,800 levels.

An improvement in market sentiment overnight and its

knock-on effects on the dollar helped gold jump back again and

test the top of its recent ranges, Rodda said.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was pinned

below 1.6%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding

non-yielding bullion. The dollar index held near

multi-week lows against most major currencies.

Market participants now await a European Central Bank

meeting due later in the day and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy

meeting next week.

Palladium gained 0.1% to $2,877.12 an ounce, having