Gold nears $1,800 level as U.S. dollar, yields retreat

Gold prices rose to a two-month high on
Thursday, approaching the key $1,800 threshold as the U.S.
dollar faltered with easing Treasury yields, while supply
concerns kept palladium anchored near last session’s record
peak.
Spot gold was steady at $1,793.32 per ounce by 0244
GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.67. U.S.
gold futures were flat at $1,793.70 per ounce.
“What’s obviously underpinning the upswing (in gold) is that
dynamic in U.S. Treasuries… which is sort of pushing lower in
the very short term,” said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda, adding
that a drop below 1.5% in yields could help push gold above
$1,800 levels.
An improvement in market sentiment overnight and its
knock-on effects on the dollar helped gold jump back again and
test the top of its recent ranges, Rodda said.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was pinned
below 1.6%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion. The dollar index held near
multi-week lows against most major currencies.
Market participants now await a European Central Bank
meeting due later in the day and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting next week.
Palladium gained 0.1% to $2,877.12 an ounce, having
surged to an all-time high of $2,891.20 per ounce on Wednesday.
“Long running tightness in the market is fueling the
metal’s rise as auto demand remains strong. Although Nornickel
is bringing back to production two downed PGM (Platinum Group
Metals) mines, the market remains cautious of oversupply,” HSBC
analysts wrote in a note.
The auto-catalyst metal has surged nearly 25% since Russia’s
Nornickel , the world’s largest producer of the metal,
partly suspended operations at two of its mines in late
February.
Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.5% to
$26.45 per ounce and platinum slipped 0.2% to $1,211.32.
(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Swati Verma in Bengaluru;
editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)