Gold hovers near eight-week high on easing U.S. dollar, yields

Gold prices rose on Thursday to hover

near an eight-week high touched in the last session, as a

sagging dollar and weaker U.S. Treasury yields boosted the

metal’s appeal, while palladium held close to an all-time high

hit in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,794.67 per ounce by

0115 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.41

on Wednesday.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,795.40 per ounce.

* Palladium gained 0.1% to $2,877.26 an ounce,

having surged to an all-time high of $2,891.20 per ounce on

Wednesday, boosted by supply concerns for the auto-catalyst

metal.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was

pinned below 1.6%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding

non-yielding bullion.

* The dollar index fell 0.1% against its rivals,

making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

* A bipartisan U.S. congressional push to counteract China

picked up steam on Wednesday as a Senate committee

overwhelmingly backed a bill pressing Beijing on human rights

and economic competition and other lawmakers introduced a

measure seeking billions for technology research.

* The U.S. economy will grow at its fastest annual pace in

decades this year and outperform most of its major peers, but