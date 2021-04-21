Gold hovers near eight-week high on easing U.S. dollar, yields

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Gold prices rose on Thursday to hover

near an eight-week high touched in the last session, as a

sagging dollar and weaker U.S. Treasury yields boosted the

metal’s appeal, while palladium held close to an all-time high

hit in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,794.67 per ounce by

0115 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.41

on Wednesday.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,795.40 per ounce.

* Palladium gained 0.1% to $2,877.26 an ounce,

having surged to an all-time high of $2,891.20 per ounce on

Wednesday, boosted by supply concerns for the auto-catalyst

metal.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was

pinned below 1.6%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding

non-yielding bullion.

* The dollar index fell 0.1% against its rivals,

making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

* A bipartisan U.S. congressional push to counteract China

picked up steam on Wednesday as a Senate committee

overwhelmingly backed a bill pressing Beijing on human rights

and economic competition and other lawmakers introduced a

measure seeking billions for technology research.

* The U.S. economy will grow at its fastest annual pace in

decades this year and outperform most of its major peers, but

another COVID-19 surge was the biggest risk over the next three

months, a Reuters poll showed.

* Market participants await a European Central Bank meeting

due later today and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next

week.

* More than 143.22 million people have been reported to be

infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,187,963​ have

died, according to a Reuters tally.

* Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.1% to

$26.55 per ounce and platinum slipped 0.2% to $1,211.96.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0645 France Business Climate Mfg April

1145 EU ECB Refinancing, Deposit Rates April

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1400 US Existing Home Sales March

Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy

meeting in Frankfurt

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; editing by

Uttaresh.V)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR