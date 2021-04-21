Home Business Gold gains as softer U.S. dollar, yields lift appeal

Gold gains as softer U.S. dollar, yields lift appeal

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Gold prices rose on Wednesday, hovering

near a seven-week high hit earlier this week, as a soggy dollar

and a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields lifted demand for the

safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,781.60 per ounce by 0427

GMT, after hitting $1,789.77 on Monday, its highest since Feb.

25.

U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $1,782.30 per

ounce.

“The U.S. dollar had edged lower this morning, supporting

prices, with gold’s upward momentum from overnight continuing in

Asia,” OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“Providing that U.S. 10-year yields remain softer, gold

appears to be gathering strength for a test of the 100-day

moving average at $1,802 an ounce in the days ahead.”

The dollar index was languishing near a seven-week

low against its rivals, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury

yields dropped below 1.6%, reducing the opportunity

cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Market participants now await the European Central Bank

meeting on Thursday for further clarity about stimulus plans for

the bloc. The U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting is due next

week.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that could follow

stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields have dulled some

of the appeal of the non-yielding commodity this year.

“In the big picture, gold prices are moving higher from lows

established below $1,700 as the dollar remains weak and U.S.

yields declined in the face of a new driver – geopolitics,”

Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said

in a note.

“With a delay due to the accelerating spread of the

coronavirus, gold traders would expect the Fed and other central

bankers to remain dovish.”

Among other precious metals, silver was steady at

$25.87 per ounce. Palladium rose 0.2% to $2,767.97, while

platinum fell 0.1% to $1,186.27.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu

Sahu and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

RELATED ARTICLES

©