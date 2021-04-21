WENN/Instar/Avalon

In an episode of her popular talk show, the 56-year-old famous TV host blasts the ‘Gold Digger’ rapper, saying of the rapper, ‘I don’t believe a word of what he’s saying.

Wendy Williams is tackling Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s divorce drama in a new episode of her talk show. The popular talk show host highlighted rumors that the Yeezy founder was “super annoyed” by reports that Kim was the one who submitted the divorce papers first.

Not feeling Kanye’s alleged sentiment, Wendy blasted Kanye in the Monday, April 19 episode of “The Wendy Williams Show”. Reading the headlines from this week’s coverage of the former couple’s high-profile divorce, Wendy said, ” ‘He let her file [for divorce] first to give her her dignity.’ I don’t believe a word of what he’s saying.”

Wendy went on to say, “By the way, his next girl– or, the next love in his life, he wants to be an artist. Like somebody who makes music and draws pictures and, I guess, writes books and stuff like that. Well, [Kim’s] a social media influencer so I guess she’s not the artist.” Despite that, Wendy defended the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, “But you pined for her! We know the story, Kanye! Get back in your cage…”





Wendy was referring to a report which claimed that Kanye let Kim be the one to officially pull the plug on her marriage. According to the report, the “Gold Digger” spitter allowed his estranged wife to submit the papers first to “give her dignity.”

A source revealed to Page Six that the musician was “super annoyed that the story is being constantly presented as her divorcing him.” The Kardashian family’s “huge spin machine” also allegedly took part in how the public saw their split. “Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out,” the insider continued. “She pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19 before Kanye responded to the filing nearly two months later. In his documents, the musician stated that he agreed to share legal and physical joint custody of their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Additionally, Kanye requested the court’s right to award spousal support to either person be terminated.