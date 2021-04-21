Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.44% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.44%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.44%, while the index gained 0.02%, and the index gained 0.26%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bayer AG NA (DE:), which rose 3.42% or 1.85 points to trade at 55.99 at the close. Meanwhile, Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) added 3.16% or 1.210 points to end at 39.475 and Linde PLC (DE:) was up 1.77% or 4.200 points to 241.650 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which fell 2.72% or 6.39 points to trade at 228.32 at the close. Vonovia SE (DE:) declined 1.64% or 0.94 points to end at 56.30 and RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) was down 1.54% or 0.510 points to 32.580.

The top performers on the MDAX were Hugo Boss AG NA O.N. (DE:) which rose 6.71% to 37.830, Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which was up 3.41% to settle at 48.55 and CTS Eventim AG (DE:) which gained 3.17% to close at 53.420.

The worst performers were HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was down 3.73% to 71.24 in late trade, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.54% to settle at 456.100 and Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC (DE:) which was down 2.15% to 6.196 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were S&T AG (DE:) which rose 3.62% to 23.48, Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which was up 3.41% to settle at 48.55 and Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.27% to close at 51.000.

The worst performers were Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.05% to 73.350 in late trade, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.54% to settle at 456.100 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.98% to 33.660 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 394 to 293 and 59 ended unchanged.

Shares in Linde PLC (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.77% or 4.200 to 241.650. Shares in Hugo Boss AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.71% or 2.380 to 37.830.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 6.48% to 20.50.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.86% or 15.35 to $1793.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 1.05% or 0.66 to hit $62.01 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.87% or 0.58 to trade at $65.99 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.03% to 1.2029, while EUR/GBP fell 0.01% to 0.8632.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.11% at 91.127.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR