Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.44% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.44%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.44%, while the index gained 0.02%, and the index gained 0.26%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bayer AG NA (DE:), which rose 3.42% or 1.85 points to trade at 55.99 at the close. Meanwhile, Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) added 3.16% or 1.210 points to end at 39.475 and Linde PLC (DE:) was up 1.77% or 4.200 points to 241.650 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which fell 2.72% or 6.39 points to trade at 228.32 at the close. Vonovia SE (DE:) declined 1.64% or 0.94 points to end at 56.30 and RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) was down 1.54% or 0.510 points to 32.580.

The top performers on the MDAX were Hugo Boss AG NA O.N. (DE:) which rose 6.71% to 37.830, Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which was up 3.41% to settle at 48.55 and CTS Eventim AG (DE:) which gained 3.17% to close at 53.420.

The worst performers were HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was down 3.73% to 71.24 in late trade, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.54% to settle at 456.100 and Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC (DE:) which was down 2.15% to 6.196 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were S&T AG (DE:) which rose 3.62% to 23.48, Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which was up 3.41% to settle at 48.55 and Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.27% to close at 51.000.

The worst performers were Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.05% to 73.350 in late trade, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.54% to settle at 456.100 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.98% to 33.660 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 394 to 293 and 59 ended unchanged.

Shares in Linde PLC (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.77% or 4.200 to 241.650. Shares in Hugo Boss AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.71% or 2.380 to 37.830.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 6.48% to 20.50.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.86% or 15.35 to $1793.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 1.05% or 0.66 to hit $62.01 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.87% or 0.58 to trade at $65.99 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.03% to 1.2029, while EUR/GBP fell 0.01% to 0.8632.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.11% at 91.127.