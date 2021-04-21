German top court allows approval of EU recovery fund

Article content

BERLIN — Germany’s constitutional court declined on Wednesday to block the European Union’s COVID-19 recovery fund, removing one of the last major hurdles before the bloc can launch its 750 billion euro ($900 billion) debt-financed fund.

Each EU member state must ratify the fund. Opponents of the fund in Germany have argued that allowing the European Commission to borrow funds would exceed the EU’s powers.

Germans have long been politically skeptical of plans for joint European debt, but Chancellor Angela Merkel backed the recovery fund last year as a one-off measure to tackle the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opponents had sought an emergency court ruling to halt the fund, pending a full decision in their legal case. But the court declined to grant it, saying a cursory review did not reveal a high probability that the borrowing violates Germany’s constitution.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the decision: “The EU stays on track with its economic recovery, following this unprecedented pandemic,” she said on Twitter.

The court did not give an indication on when it would rule on the full complaint against the fund. But it said there would be more potential harm from blocking the fund pending a full ruling than from allowing it to go ahead in the meantime.