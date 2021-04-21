German stock exchanges will delist Coinbase shares, citing ‘missing reference data’ By Cointelegraph

German stock exchanges will delist Coinbase shares, citing ‘missing reference data’
The Deutsche Boerse (DE:) Group has said it will delist Coinbase’s stock listing on its Xetra digital stock exchange as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
According to Reuters, Deutsche Boerse said it would delist Coinbase Global from the two exchanges due to “missing reference data” for the shares. The group said someone involved in listing the Coinbase shares used an incorrect Legal Entity Identifier, or LEI, code. The code is a regulatory requirement for any companies participating in financial transactions.
