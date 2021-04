Gen Z Actors Then Vs Now Photos

Disney Channel / @zendaya / instagram.com



Then: Zendaya starred in her first TV role as Rocky Blue in Shake It Up on Disney Channel.

Now: She’s currently starring in HBO’s Euphoria, Marvel’s Spider-Man movies, and a TON of other upcoming movies, including Dune and Space Jam: A New Legacy. Zendaya is also the youngest person to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.