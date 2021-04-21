Former Amazon exec will become new CFO of crypto exchange Bitstamp By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Former Amazon exec will become new CFO of crypto exchange Bitstamp

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has hired Stephen Bearpark, a former finance director at tech giant Amazon (NASDAQ:), as its chief financial officer.

In an announcement today, Bitstamp said it would be appointing Bearpark to the executive position where he will be responsible for overseeing the financial growth of the exchange. Bearpark worked at Amazon’s EU Transportation division in Luxembourg for more than three years, and was a finance director at financial services company Barclays (LON:) until 2008.