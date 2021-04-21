Fire tears through stores, kills several animals, south of Brisbane

A large fire has ripped through several businesses south of Brisbane overnight, leaving a number of animals in pet shops dead.

Emergency services arrived at the Slacks Creek Kingston Square Shopping Centre just after 9pm Wednesday night.

Several fire crews were required to fight the blaze, which had affected Grocery Central, Pet Country Pet Store and Wake Me Up Café.

9News understands that the fire was deemed under control just after 10.30pm, but crews remained on scene past midnight.

A police spokesperson told 9News that due to toxic fumes and smoke originating from the fire, several animals from the Pet Country store had perished as a result.

