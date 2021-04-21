Facebook-backed Diem Association reportedly to launch stablecoin pilot in 2021 By Cointelegraph

Facebook-backed Diem Association reportedly to launch stablecoin pilot in 2021
Facebook-backed digital currency project Diem could launch its first stablecoin in 2021 as a small-scale pilot, according to an anonymous source.
Cited in a CNBC report published on Tuesday, the source claimed that the Switzerland-based nonprofit The Diem Association is still intending to launch its pilot for a United States dollar-backed stablecoin later this year.
