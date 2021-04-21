Ethereum miners increase gas limit capacity By BTC Peers

Following the efficiency improvements from the Berlin hard fork we believe it is save to increase the #Ethereum gas limit from 12,500,000 to 15,000,000.⛏️Another huge milestone for the community.

Bitfly, the parent company of Ethermine, one of the biggest mining pools took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the gas limit was being increased from 12.5 million to 15 million.

Following the Berlin hard fork, miners have started increasing network capacity to 13 million gas. This is up from the year-long limit of around 12.5 million.

