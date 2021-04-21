Emilia Clarke Tapped to Star on Disney Plus’ Marvel Series ‘Secret Invasion’

WENN/Instar

Emilia Clarke has reportedly joined Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a new report, the “Game of Thrones” alum is in final talks to play a pivotal yet mysterious role on Disney Plus’ “Secret Invasion“. Variety is the first to report the news.

Should the report be true, the British star will join an all-star cast including Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. Jackson is set to reprise his character Nick Fury, while Mendelsohn will play Captain Marvel’s Skrull leader Talos. Also starring on the series is “Peaky Blinders” star Kingsley Ben-Adir who was tapped to play the main villain.

“Secret Invasion” is based on the 2008 Marvel Comics crossover of the same name. It follows a rogue faction of the shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth, including replacing many earth superheroes. It still remain unknown which Marvel superheros will appear on “Secret Invasion”.

Writing and executive producing the series is Kyle Bradstreet. Meanwhile, Kevin Feige’s unit is producing the series for the streamer.

The new project will be Clarke’s first TV role in two years after “Game of Thrones” concluded in 2019. Prior to this, the “Me Before You” actress showed excitement for “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin’s plans to develop multiple prequel spin-offs on HBO.

“It’s just inevitable. I wish you all the best, it’s gonna be whatever it will be, but of course they’re doing more,” the four-time Emmy nominee told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “You can’t create something that big and not have people go, ‘And? What else? This is really good! Let’s do loads more!’ ”

For her role as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s global hit “Game of Thrones”, Clarke earned multiple Critics Choice Award nominations. She additionally was honored with the 2018 BAFTA Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year and dubbed as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People.