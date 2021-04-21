Emergency involving man and child at 36m high dam wall near South Australia’s Barossa Valley

An emergency is unfolding near South Australia’s Barossa Valley amid reports a man and child have been injured at an old dam.

Police and ambulances have rushed to the Whispering Wall, a 36m high old dam wall in Williamstown, 50km north-east of Adelaide .

A MedStar medical helicopter has also been scrambled, after the emergency call at 4.30pm local time.

The Whispering Wall is the retaining wall of the Barossa Reservoir, according to the website.

The Whispering Wall is an old dam wall in South Australia. (Barossa.com)

“Built between 1899 and 1903, the dam was a revolutionary engineering feat for its day and attracted attention from all over the world, even making its way into the pages of the journal Scientific American,” it says.