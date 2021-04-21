Elliot Page Takes Stroll With His Puppy in 1st Pic Post-Coming Out

Instagram

The Sunday, April 18 outing comes just days after ‘The Umbrella Academy’ star speaks up against ‘upsetting, cruel and exhausting’ anti-trans bills and legislation.

Elliot Page, previously known as Ellen Page, has been spotted for the first time since going public with his new identity. Around four months after he came out as non-binary and transgender, the “Juno” star was captured taking a stroll with his puppy.

The 34-year-old actor took his white pooch for a walk on Sunday afternoon, April 18. In some pictures obtained by Page Six, he could be seen donning a flannel shirt, black hoodie, cuffed jeans and brown boots. He completed his look with a black face mask and dark sunglasses.

Elliot Page was spotted taking a stroll with his puppy months after coming out.

The outing came just days after Elliot spoke up against anti-trans bills and legislation. Sharing a picture of himself holding a “protect trans kids” sign, he penned, “As I watch the movement of these bills attacking trans youth across the US, especially this week in Florida, Alabama, Texas and North Dakota, I am thinking of my trans siblings and the collective pain that our community must endure to battle again and again for our right to exist.”

“These bills are upsetting, cruel and exhausting. Call your representatives. Tell them to oppose legislation that discriminates against us. Tell them our access to health care is an inalienable human right,” he went on arguing. “Tell them to let trans kids play sports. Tell them that #TransPeopleBelong – we always have, and we always will.”

The Vanya Hargreeves on “The Umbrella Academy” revealed his new identity back in early December 2020. “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he declared on Instagram at that time. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life… I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”