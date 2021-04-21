Elizabeth Olsen On Why She Deleted Instagram

“I am terrified of that pressure.”
To celebrate the success of WandaVision, Elizabeth sat down with Glamour UK where she opened up about being famous, her mental health, and she addressed why she deleted her Instagram.
If you’re a fan of Lizzie’s, chances are you remember her Instagram, which was mostly home to adorable videos of her gardening and cooking.
But, she abruptly deleted her Instagram during the summer of 2020, and at the time rumors spread that it was because people in the comments were bullying her for not posting a tribute to Chadwick Boseman after his death.
In her interview with Glamour UK, Elizabeth said that she wasn’t “bullied,” but she just realized the whole thing made her “uncomfortable” because she was “trying to create a character version of myself and put it out in the world.”
“It’s not even like I was really paying attention to comments or anything. I just felt weird how it organized my brain. Like, if something happened in the world, I was like, ‘Oh, do I have to post about this?'”
She went on to explain that she hated the feeling of living in the “narcissistic cycle” of thinking “I’m an entitled person whose voice must be heard on this issue.”
Elizabeth continued, saying, “It’s important for people who want to be voices and have platforms and who care deeply about issues. But I am terrified of that pressure.”
So, for her mental health, she decided to delete Instagram and take a step back. She said, “I’m gonna do my things that I think are important for the things that I care about and try and be kind and good and learn and listen.”
And if fans (like myself) are wondering if she’ll ever return to social media, Elizabeth said, “I won’t go back. I’m never going back to social media.”
