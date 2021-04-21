Elizabeth Olsen On Why She Deleted Instagram

Bradly Lamb
“I am terrified of that pressure.”

Listen, I’ve said it before, but WandaVision is definitely one of the biggest TV shows of 2021.

To celebrate the success of WandaVision, Elizabeth sat down with Glamour UK where she opened up about being famous, her mental health, and she addressed why she deleted her Instagram.

If you’re a fan of Lizzie’s, chances are you remember her Instagram, which was mostly home to adorable videos of her gardening and cooking.


Elizabeth Olsen / Instagram / Via youtu.be

Honestly, my happy place.

But, she abruptly deleted her Instagram during the summer of 2020, and at the time rumors spread that it was because people in the comments were bullying her for not posting a tribute to Chadwick Boseman after his death.


Laura Cavanaugh / FilmMagic / Getty Images

At the time, Elizabeth also participated in a video tribute to Chadwick with the rest of the Marvel cast where she heartbreakingly said, “It’s only fit to be mourning him like a king.”

In her interview with Glamour UK, Elizabeth said that she wasn’t “bullied,” but she just realized the whole thing made her “uncomfortable” because she was “trying to create a character version of myself and put it out in the world.”

“It’s not even like I was really paying attention to comments or anything. I just felt weird how it organized my brain. Like, if something happened in the world, I was like, ‘Oh, do I have to post about this?'”


Marvel / Disney+ / Everett Collection

She went on to explain that she hated the feeling of living in the “narcissistic cycle” of thinking “I’m an entitled person whose voice must be heard on this issue.”

Elizabeth continued, saying, “It’s important for people who want to be voices and have platforms and who care deeply about issues. But I am terrified of that pressure.”


Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

So, for her mental health, she decided to delete Instagram and take a step back. She said, “I’m gonna do my things that I think are important for the things that I care about and try and be kind and good and learn and listen.”


Glamour UK / Via youtu.be

In the same interview, Elizabeth opened up about how she experienced “major panic attacks for a long time” and how she’s learned to cope with them now.

And if fans (like myself) are wondering if she’ll ever return to social media, Elizabeth said, “I won’t go back. I’m never going back to social media.”


Elizabeth Olsen / Instagram / Via youtu.be

Pouring one out for her hilarious makeup tutorial, and her gardening and cooking videos.

