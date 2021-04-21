Elaine Paige and Betty Buckley Pay Tribute to Late Costume Designer Anthony Powell

WENN

Hollywood is mourning the loss of the Oscar-winning costume designer who created outfits for a number of movies like ‘Pirates’, ‘Hook’, and ‘102 Dalmatians’.

Elaine Paige and Betty Buckley are leading tributes to Oscar-winning costume designer Anthony Powell following his death on Sunday (18Apr21).

Costume Designers Guild officials confirmed the sad news of Powell’s death on Monday night, revealing he will be celebrated in “a small, private gathering” due to COVID restrictions.

A statement read, “Anthony Powell’s passion for his work and for his friends was boundless. The Costume Designers Guild sends our condolences to everyone who enjoyed the pleasure of his company and his unforgettable designs.”

Powell won a Tony Award for the costumes of 1963’s “School for Scandal“, and picked up Oscars for “Travels With My Aunt“, “Death on the Nile“, and “Tess“.

He also earned Academy Award nominations for “Pirates“, “Hook“, and “102 Dalmatians“, and was honoured with the Costume Designers Guild’s Career Achievement Award in 2000.

Powell designed costumes for the likes of Glenn Close, Lauren Bacall, Paul Newman, Bette Davis, Warren Beatty, Steve McQueen, Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Harrison Ford, Johnny Depp, Buckley, and Paige, who has taken to Twitter to pay her respects, writing, “So very sad to hear of the death of @TheTonyAwards @BAFTA & three time #Oscar winning costume designer #AnthonyPowell, who I was fortunate enough to work with on @OfficialALW #SunsetBoulevard here in UK & on Broadway.”

Buckley adds, “Very sorry to hear that the great Costume Designer #AnthonyPowell has passed away. I was blessed to work with him three times for the film ‘Frantic’ in Paris and ‘Sunset Blvd’ in London and on Broadway. What a brilliant man.”