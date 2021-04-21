Early Tesla investor Baillie Gifford invests $100M in Blockchain.com By Cointelegraph

Baillie Gifford, a 110 year-old asset management firm known for its early bets on firms like Tesla (NASDAQ:), has invested $100 million in major cryptocurrency wallet service Blockchain.com.

Blockchain.com co-founder and CEO Peter Smith announced Wednesday that Baillie Gifford’s contribution to its $300 million funding round in March has become the largest single investment in the company so far. Smith stated that Baillie Gifford’s participation in the round marked “one of their first investments in a crypto company.”