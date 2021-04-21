Drake Accused of Getting Liposuction After Showing His Abs in Workout Video

WENN

While most people are commenting on the ‘Toosie Slide’ spitter’s ripped physique, there are a few who get distracted by an apparent bulge on the Canadian star’s crotch area.

AceShowbiz –

Drake is proud of his fit appearance, which he has been showing off on his social media page, but some people have accused him of going an instant route to achieve it. The Canadian star has sparked speculation that he had cosmetic surgery to get his shredded abs.

On Monday, April 19, the 34-year-old star reposted a video from rapper Baka Not Nice, who’s signed to his label OVO Sound. In the clip, Drizzy went shirtless and only wore a pair of gray sweatpants teamed with purple sneakers, revealing his ripped tummy during what seemed to be a workout session.

The “In My Feelings” hitmaker, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, also flexed his arm to show off his bulging biceps before he walked away from the camera. “Yo, yo, yo slow down dawg!” Baka told Drake in the video.

<br />

After watching the video, people shared their two cents on Drake’s body transformation. While the clip could serve as evidence that he has been working hard in the gym to obtain his fit physique, many suggested that the “Degrassi: The Next Generation” alum might have gone under the knife to get liposuction and tummy tuck.

“Looks like he has a touch up. Lol,” one alleged. Another remarked, “Abs look like he got lipo.” A third one similarly added, “Drake had the Lipo and Tummy Tuck,” while an unimpressed user commented, “His whole torso area looks store bought.”

A fifth person claimed that an injured knee was probably only his excuse while he was actually recovering from the cosmetic surgery. “He never tore his acl he was on bed rest from getting cosmetic surgery,” the said person claimed.

“He needs to let us know who that lipo doctor was cause they did a good job !” another jested. “Just like these influencers who get their body done , go to the gym and then say it was built there to then sell us fitness programs.” Someone else made a wild guess on who performed the alleged procedure on Drake, “Looks like Kim dr worked on him too.”

The comments on Drake’s ripped abs aside, there were a few who got distracted by an apparent bulge on the rapper’s crotch area. “What’s that lil bump bump in his sweatpants,” one wondered. Another quipped, “Not quite the print I was looking for Just a garlic knot,” while someone else suggested that Drake was ” ‘Hard’ in front of a bunch of men.”