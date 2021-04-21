Dozens of Melbourne suburbs on alert after COVID-19 virus fragments found in wastewater including Moonee Ponds and Ringwood

Dozens of Melbourne suburbs have been warned to watch for COVID-19 symptoms after “unexpected” fragments were found in wastewater.

The detections were discovered in samples taken from sewer catchments in Moonee Ponds and Ringwood.

The Victorian Department of Health said people who live in or have visited the following areas should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if any develop.

COVID-19 fragments have been detected in Melbourne. (9News)

In the west; Ascot Vale, Brunswick, Brunswick West, Coburg, Essendon, Essendon Fields, Flemington, Kensington, Moonee Ponds, North Melbourne, Parkville, Pascoe Vale, Pascoe Vale South, Strathmore and Travencore should watch for coronavirus symptoms.

In the east; Bayswater, Bayswater North, Boronia, Croydon, Croydon North, Croydon South, Heathmont, Kilsyth, Kilsyth South, Montrose, Ringwood, Ringwood East, Sassafras, The Basin, Tremont, Wantirna are on alert.

“The unexpected detections may be due to a person or persons with COVID-19 being in the early active infectious phase or it could be because they are continuing to shed the virus after the infectious period,” the health department said in the alert.

“While it is possible that these detections are due to a visitor or visitors to these areas who are not infectious, a cautious approach is being taken.”

The alert comes as Victoria today launched three mass vaccination hubs.

The Royal Exhibition Building, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre and Geelong’s former Ford factory will provide AstraZeneca shots for anyone over 70 with or without bookings.