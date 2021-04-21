Dollar loses bond yield support, euro looks to ECB for inspiration

TOKYO — The dollar was pinned near

multi-week lows against most major currencies on Thursday as

fading gains in U.S. Treasury yields reduced the greenback’s

interest rate advantage.

The euro was in focus ahead of a European Central Bank

(ECB)meeting later on Thursday, where any positive comments

about the economic outlook or hints of tapering bond purchases

are expected to send the common currency racing higher.

Sentiment toward the dollar has weakened as last month’s

spike in Treasury yields reverses course, but some analysts say

the outlook over the longer term remains positive due to a

strong U.S. economy and an improved coronavirus vaccination

program.

“We’ve confirmed that demand for Treasuries is healthy,

which means there is no upward pressure on yields,” said Junichi

Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities in

Tokyo.

“In this environment, the dollar will test the downside

against the yen. The euro is different because there are signs

that people inside the ECB are more optimistic about the

economy, which raises questions about tapering.”

The dollar stood at 107.99 yen, close to a

seven-week low.

The euro was quoted at $1.2043, not far from its

strongest since March 3.

The British pound bought $1.3939.

The onshore yuan rose to 6.4828 per dollar to

reach its strongest level since March 12.

On Wednesday a closely watched auction of U.S. 20-year

Treasuries drew strong demand, which helped the fixed income

market regain its composure and put a cap on yields.

Last month, Treasury yields spiked to their highest in more

than a year due to worries about accelerating inflation, which

prompted dollar bulls to pile into the currency.

However, this trade has started to unwind this month as

yields reversed course, and investors will now look to the U.S.

Federal Reserve’s meeting next week for new trading cues.

The ECB is not expected to change policy when it meets later

on Thursday, but analysts say this meeting will set the stage

for June, when policymakers have to decide whether to slow bond

buying.

Dutch central banker Klaas Knot has already said tapering is

possible, and the euro could resume its rise against the dollar

on any signs that a reduction in bond purchases is gaining more

support within the ECB, analysts said.

Monetary policy has drawn renewed attention after the Bank

of Canada signaled that it could start hiking interest rates in

late 2022 after it cut the pace of bond purchases, making it the

first Group of Seven central bank to move towards withdrawing

extraordinary stimulus.

The Canadian dollar, which surged to a six-week high

on Wednesday, was last quoted at 1.2500 against its U.S.

counterpart.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars

traded near one-month highs against the greenback, supported by

speculation that their central banks are more likely to follow

Canada’s example due to an improving economic outlook.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0207 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct YTD High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change Pct

Session Change

Euro/Dollar $1.2043 $1.2036 +0.07% -1.43% +1.2045 +1.2033

Dollar/Yen 107.9950 108.1300 -0.13% +4.55% +108.1350 +107.9600

Euro/Yen 130.05 130.03 +0.02% +2.47% +130.1200 +129.9800

Dollar/Swiss 0.9160 0.9172 -0.10% +3.56% +0.9170 +0.9162

Sterling/Dollar 1.3939 1.3927 +0.08% +2.02% +1.3941 +1.3928

Dollar/Canadian 1.2500 1.2495 +0.05% -1.83% +1.2507 +1.2490

Aussie/Dollar 0.7754 0.7753 +0.01% +0.80% +0.7764 +0.7749

NZ 0.7208 0.7209 -0.01% +0.38% +0.7213 +0.7198

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes and

Christopher Cushing)

