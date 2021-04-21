DMCC strikes deal to build blockchain-based precious metals refinery in Dubai By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Dubai Multi Commodities Centre — a free trade zone established by the Dubai Government — has signed a sale and purchase agreement with REIT Development to construct a 100,000 square foot precious metals refinery.

According to a DMCC release on Wednesday, the precious metal refinery and storage facility will be the largest in the Gulf Cooperation Council and will reportedly be powered by blockchain technology.