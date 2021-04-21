Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.28% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.28%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 1.28%.

The best performers of the session on the were Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:), which rose 3.06% or 32.0 points to trade at 1078.5 at the close. Meanwhile, Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) added 2.96% or 3.3 points to end at 114.8 and Coloplast A/S (CSE:) was up 2.11% or 20.8 points to 1006.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.72% or 9.3 points to trade at 332.7 at the close. Pandora A/S (CSE:) declined 1.12% or 7.8 points to end at 690.0 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was down 0.67% or 6.20 points to 919.40.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 83 to 53 and 21 ended unchanged.

Shares in Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.06% or 32.0 to 1078.5.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 1.02% or 0.64 to $62.03 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.84% or 0.56 to hit $66.01 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.90% or 15.95 to trade at $1794.35 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.02% to 6.1788, while EUR/DKK rose 0.04% to 7.4361.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 91.088.