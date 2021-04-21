Demi Lovato Smokes Marijuana Pipe on Weed Day After Revealing Controversial Method of Sobriety

WENN/JLN Photography

Instead of cutting all kinds of drugs and alcohol, the ‘Dancing with the Devil’ singer recently shared on her YouTube docuseries that she abstains from all drugs with the exception of marijuana and alcohol.

AceShowbiz –

Demi Lovato is taking part in the 4/20 celebrations after surviving a near-fatal drug overdose. Marking the marijuana-themed holiday, the singer/actress took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of her smoking a marijuana pipe.

In the snap, the 28-year-old star was sitting on a hammock with the backdrop of a scenic ocean view while holding what appeared to be a glass pipe made for marijuana consumption. She flashed a smile while wearing a blue denim jacket and matching pants, with a round hat and a pair of round sunglasses. “Happy 420,” she captioned it, with her song “California Sober” playing in the background.

In another Story, Demi gave a close-up look at her cutely-decorated bowl while capturing the grassy landscape and light blue ocean and sky in the background. Her beautifully-manicured nails were also visible in the picture.

Demi Lovato celebrated Weed Day by smoking marijuana pipe.

Demi previously sparked a controversy after revealing her unconventional method of sobriety. Instead of cutting all kinds of drugs and alcohol, the “Dancing with the Devil” singer recently shared in an episode of her YouTube docuseries “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil” that she abstains from all drugs with the exception of marijuana and alcohol.

Admitting that she’s “been smoking weed and drinking in moderation” which she referred to as being “California sober,” she noted, “It isn’t for everyone.” The “High School Musical” star elaborated, “I’ve learned that it doesn’t work for me to say that I’m never going to do this again. I know I’m done with the stuff that’s going to kill me, right?”

“Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like that’s setting myself up for failure because I am such a black-and-white thinker,” she went on explaining. “I had it drilled into my head for so many years that one drink was equivalent to a crack pipe.”

The episode also featured commentaries from her friends and mentors, who weighed in on her decision. One who showed his disagreement was Elton John. “Moderation doesn’t work. Sorry. If you drink you’re going to drink more. If you take a pill, you’re going to take another one,” the British rocker said. “You either do it or you don’t.”

Her manager Scooter Braun similarly added, “Demi knows the whole moderation thing isn’t something I totally agree with. What I’ve learned with the whole addiction thing is if I push her to do what I want, I push her away. I can’t control her. What I can do is be a friend and hope that she’s right.”