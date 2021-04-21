Dave Chappelle Hopes to Change Perspective About Podcast Through ‘The Midnight Miracle’

WENN

Teaming up with Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey, the ‘Chappelle’s Show’ host ventures into the podcast business with an upcoming audio series recorded during his 2020 Summer Camp in The Shack.

Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle‘s new podcast will change the way listeners think of the audio medium, according to its creator.

The funnyman is really serious about his new show, “The Midnight Miracle”, insisting fans have heard nothing like it – because it was recorded last year (2020) during his Summer Camp at The Shack comedy event.

The get together took shape while Dave was quarantining during the COVID crisis in Dayton, Ohio and featured the “A Star Is Born” star and pals Yasiin Bey, a.k.a. hip-hop star Mos Def, and “Superbad“‘s Talib Kweli chatting with famous friends, performing sketches, and getting their groove on to favourite tracks.

The project is one of the first big acquisitions announced by chiefs at podcast network Luminary, who have paired up with Apple bosses for a new audio venture subscription service, the Luminary channel on Apple podcasts, which is due to debut in May. “The Midnight Miracle” will also be available on Luminary.

“Making a podcast isn’t the obvious next move for me, but it’s the right one,” Chappelle said in a statement, obtained by Variety. ” ‘The Midnight Miracle’ gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us, and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be.”

Luminary CEO Simon Sutton chimed in, ” ‘The Midnight Miracle’ pushes the boundaries of podcasting, creating an audio experience listeners have never heard before. It is the exact type of project we built Luminary to support, and we are so excited to share it with listeners across the world.”

Kweli, Bey, and Chappelle went through over 100 hours of material to find the best content.