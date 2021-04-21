Daml smart contract language creator raises $120M in Series D financing By Cointelegraph

Daml smart contract language creator raises $120M in Series D financing
Digital Asset, the creator of the Daml smart contract programming language, has secured $120 million in Series D financing from investors 7Ridge and Eldridge, setting the stage for continued expansion of the blockchain and data infrastructure company.
The impressive funding round follows a year of significant growth for Digital Asset. The company tripled its customer base in 2020, with 50% of new business coming from non-blockchain domains, according to Emnet Rios, Digital Asset’s chief financial and operating officer. He explained:
