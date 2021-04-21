Czech FX, bonds in vogue despite escalating spy row

Article content

BUDAPEST — Emerging European assets were

mixed on Wednesday morning as global investors braced for a new

challenge from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Czech assets

successfully weathering a diplomatic storm with Russia.

The crown was narrowly stronger in morning trading

while other currencies slid or treaded water.

Czech bonds were welcomed by investors, helping Prague

pre-finance 2021 targets. The Finance Ministry will auction two

bonds after already hitting more than half of its 2021 borrowing

target.

“In today’s auction, we expect very strong demand as (an)

oversupply story seems rather worn… spreads have narrowed off

their highs and the bids have been much stronger,” Komercni

Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a client note.

The market confidence comes amid an escalating row between

the Czech Republic and Russia over alleged spying from Moscow.

The Czech Republic will ask allies to follow Prague and

expel Russian intelligence officers from their countries, acting

Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Tuesday.

In Poland, stronger-than-expected wage and industry output

growth left markets largely unfazed.

“The EUR/PLN exchange rate will probably fluctuate around

4.55, awaiting impulses in the coming days,” Bank Millennium