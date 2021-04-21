Czech FX, bonds in vogue despite escalating spy row

BUDAPEST — Emerging European assets were

mixed on Wednesday morning as global investors braced for a new

challenge from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Czech assets

successfully weathering a diplomatic storm with Russia.

The crown was narrowly stronger in morning trading

while other currencies slid or treaded water.

Czech bonds were welcomed by investors, helping Prague

pre-finance 2021 targets. The Finance Ministry will auction two

bonds after already hitting more than half of its 2021 borrowing

target.

“In today’s auction, we expect very strong demand as (an)

oversupply story seems rather worn… spreads have narrowed off

their highs and the bids have been much stronger,” Komercni

Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a client note.

The market confidence comes amid an escalating row between

the Czech Republic and Russia over alleged spying from Moscow.

The Czech Republic will ask allies to follow Prague and

expel Russian intelligence officers from their countries, acting

Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Tuesday.

In Poland, stronger-than-expected wage and industry output

growth left markets largely unfazed.

“The EUR/PLN exchange rate will probably fluctuate around

4.55, awaiting impulses in the coming days,” Bank Millennium

said in a note to clients.

Elsewhere on emerging markets, stocks and currencies fell on

Wednesday as renewed concerns over spiking coronavirus cases

rekindled doubts about the speed and strength of a global

economic recovery.

“Markets have been risk-averse in the past two days, U.S.

stocks indices are down, and FX markets have started to price

that in as well,” a Budapest-based trader said, noting the

slight underperformance of the forint was unremarkable.

Regional stocks also slid, although Hungary’s equities

outperformed the region slightly, with drug maker Richter

leading the way with a 1.8% gain.

“Richter has pulled the market since Tuesday with no real

news to fuel the gains, but the overall index bounced back from

technical levels even as Richter continued to gain,” a trader

said.

CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1037

MARKETS CET

CURRENCIE

S

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

Czech 25.8900 25.9300 +0.15% +1.31%

crown

Hungary 362.0000 361.0600 -0.26% +0.20%

forint

Polish 4.5530 4.5503 -0.06% +0.14%

zloty

Romanian 4.9269 4.9275 +0.01% -1.26%

leu

Croatian 7.5755 7.5755 +0.00% -0.37%

kuna

Serbian 117.4500 117.5500 +0.09% +0.10%

dinar

Note: calculated from 1800 CET

daily

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

Prague 1097.69 1102.2200 -0.41% +6.87%

Budapest 42733.39 42597.26 +0.32% +1.49%

Warsaw 1973.27 1987.76 -0.73% -0.54%

Bucharest 11152.25 11137.75 +0.13% +13.73%

Ljubljana 1052.74 1051.49 +0.12% +16.86%

Zagreb 1879.28 1879.46 -0.01% +8.05%

Belgrade <.belex15>

Sofia 518.84 521.54 -0.52% +15.93%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republic

2-year

5-year

10-year

Poland

2-year

5-year

10-year

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interban

k

Czech Rep

Hungary

Poland

Note: FRA are for ask prices

quotes

****************************************************

**********

