Czech FX, bonds in vogue despite escalating spy row

Article content
BUDAPEST — Emerging European assets were
mixed on Wednesday morning as global investors braced for a new
challenge from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Czech assets
successfully weathering a diplomatic storm with Russia.
The crown was narrowly stronger in morning trading
while other currencies slid or treaded water.
Czech bonds were welcomed by investors, helping Prague
pre-finance 2021 targets. The Finance Ministry will auction two
bonds after already hitting more than half of its 2021 borrowing
target.
“In today’s auction, we expect very strong demand as (an)
oversupply story seems rather worn… spreads have narrowed off
their highs and the bids have been much stronger,” Komercni
Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a client note.
The market confidence comes amid an escalating row between
the Czech Republic and Russia over alleged spying from Moscow.
The Czech Republic will ask allies to follow Prague and
expel Russian intelligence officers from their countries, acting
Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Tuesday.
In Poland, stronger-than-expected wage and industry output
growth left markets largely unfazed.
“The EUR/PLN exchange rate will probably fluctuate around
4.55, awaiting impulses in the coming days,” Bank Millennium
Article content
said in a note to clients.
Elsewhere on emerging markets, stocks and currencies fell on
Wednesday as renewed concerns over spiking coronavirus cases
rekindled doubts about the speed and strength of a global
economic recovery.
“Markets have been risk-averse in the past two days, U.S.
stocks indices are down, and FX markets have started to price
that in as well,” a Budapest-based trader said, noting the
slight underperformance of the forint was unremarkable.
Regional stocks also slid, although Hungary’s equities
outperformed the region slightly, with drug maker Richter
leading the way with a 1.8% gain.
“Richter has pulled the market since Tuesday with no real
news to fuel the gains, but the overall index bounced back from
technical levels even as Richter continued to gain,” a trader
said.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1037
MARKETS CET
CURRENCIE
S
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
Czech 25.8900 25.9300 +0.15% +1.31%
crown
Hungary 362.0000 361.0600 -0.26% +0.20%
forint
Polish 4.5530 4.5503 -0.06% +0.14%
zloty
Romanian 4.9269 4.9275 +0.01% -1.26%
leu
Croatian 7.5755 7.5755 +0.00% -0.37%
kuna
Serbian 117.4500 117.5500 +0.09% +0.10%
dinar
Note: calculated from 1800 CET
daily
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
Prague 1097.69 1102.2200 -0.41% +6.87%
Budapest 42733.39 42597.26 +0.32% +1.49%
Warsaw 1973.27 1987.76 -0.73% -0.54%
Bucharest 11152.25 11137.75 +0.13% +13.73%
Ljubljana 1052.74 1051.49 +0.12% +16.86%
Zagreb 1879.28 1879.46 -0.01% +8.05%
Belgrade <.belex15>
Sofia 518.84 521.54 -0.52% +15.93%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year
5-year
10-year
Poland
2-year
5-year
10-year
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interban
k
Czech Rep
Hungary
Poland
Note: FRA are for ask prices
quotes
****************************************************
**********
(Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)