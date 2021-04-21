Crude Stockpiles Climbed 594,000 Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com



By Liz Moyer

Investing.com — Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles unexpectedly climbed in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

inventories rose 594,000 barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 2.985 million barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , dropped 1.074 million barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 956,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.

were down 286,000 barrels. The weekly was unchanged, according to the EIA report.

inventories rose 86,000 barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a 464,000-barrel build.