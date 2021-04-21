Crown Castle Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Crown Castle Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1



Investing.com – Crown Castle (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Crown Castle announced earnings per share of $0.28 on revenue of $1.49B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.5347 on revenue of $1.5B.

Crown Castle shares are up 15.03% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.76% from its 52 week high of $184.51 set on April 20. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.08% from the start of the year.

Crown Castle follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Crown Castle’s report follows an earnings beat by Verizon on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $32.9B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $32.44B.

Netflix had beat expectations on Wednesday with first quarter EPS of $3.75 on revenue of $7.16B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $7.14B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar