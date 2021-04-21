Corn, soybeans hit new multi-year highs on weather, supply risks

Article content

PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago corn extended a rally on

Wednesday to set another near eight-year high as unfavorably cold weather for

U.S. planting and drought in part of Brazil raised doubts about harvest

prospects at a time of declining global availability.

Soybeans also remained firm, touching another highest since mid-2014 as the

risk of cold weather hampering U.S. planting added to support from tight

short-term supplies in oilseed and vegetable oils.

Wheat also rose, drawing support from corn and from concern about cold

damage to some U.S. winter wheat.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)

was up 0.6% at $6.10 a bushel by 1131 GMT, after hitting its highest since June

2013 at $6.14-1/2 a bushel earlier in the session.

“I think it comes down to crop delays and uncertainty in a market already

thin on supplies,” Michael Magdovitz, commodity analyst at Rabobank, said of

corn.

“In a season where you need everything to go right, it’s not a great start.”

Freezing conditions in U.S. grain belts this week have raised concern about

delays to corn planting and crop emergence, while limited rain forecasts for

southern Brazil were creating doubts about current estimates of bumper corn