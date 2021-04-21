Corn, soybeans hit new multi-year highs on weather, supply risks

Article content
PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago corn extended a rally on
Wednesday to set another near eight-year high as unfavorably cold weather for
U.S. planting and drought in part of Brazil raised doubts about harvest
prospects at a time of declining global availability.
Soybeans also remained firm, touching another highest since mid-2014 as the
risk of cold weather hampering U.S. planting added to support from tight
short-term supplies in oilseed and vegetable oils.
Wheat also rose, drawing support from corn and from concern about cold
damage to some U.S. winter wheat.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)
was up 0.6% at $6.10 a bushel by 1131 GMT, after hitting its highest since June
2013 at $6.14-1/2 a bushel earlier in the session.
“I think it comes down to crop delays and uncertainty in a market already
thin on supplies,” Michael Magdovitz, commodity analyst at Rabobank, said of
corn.
“In a season where you need everything to go right, it’s not a great start.”
Freezing conditions in U.S. grain belts this week have raised concern about
delays to corn planting and crop emergence, while limited rain forecasts for
southern Brazil were creating doubts about current estimates of bumper corn

production.
Corn may test a resistance at $6.42-1/2 in one or two weeks, a break above
which could lead to a gain to $7.21-1/2, Wang Tao, a Reuters analyst for
commodities technicals, said.
CBOT soybeans were up 0.1% at $14.59-1/2 a bushel, paring gains after
earlier climbing to their highest since June 2014 at $14.72-1/4.
CBOT wheat gained 1.0% to $6.67-1/2 a bushel.
In a sign of tightening availability of corn and soy, China’s agriculture
ministry published guidelines on Wednesday for the reduction of corn and soymeal
in pig and poultry feed.
“There is definitely a longer-term underlying bullish story, although the
rally on the back of U.S. weather has come too early,” said Ole Houe, director
of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.
Tensions in related vegetable oil and biodiesel markets added to the
strength in soybeans. The CBOT front-month soybean oil contract earlier
struck a 10-year high at 59.66 cents per lb.
Prices at 1131 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct
Move 2020 Move
CBOT wheat 667.50 6.25 0.95 640.50 4.22
CBOT corn 610.00 3.50 0.58 484.00 26.03
CBOT soy 1459.50 1.75 0.12 1311.00 11.33
Paris wheat May 229.50 6.50 2.91 210.50 9.03
Paris maize Jun 227.00 1.00 0.44 198.75 14.21
Paris rape May 554.00 6.50 1.19 412.00 34.47
WTI crude oil 61.76 -0.91 -1.45 48.52 27.29
Euro/dlr 1.20 0.00 -0.23 1.2100 -0.79
Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
futures in euros per tonne
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu, Alexander Smith and Steve Orlofsky)