Copper dips as physical buyers shun high prices

HANOI — Copper prices fell on Thursday, weighed down by subdued demand from physical buyers following a 21% rally in London so far this year, although a softer dollar lent some support to the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5% to $9,397.50 a tonne by 0205 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% to 69,000 yuan ($10,638.95) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London.

Copper prices have more than doubled since March last year on both strong macro and fundamental factors, but demand in top consumer China has been weaker than expected so far this quarter due to high prices and a slowing economic recovery.

Yangshan copper premium fell to $48 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 18, while ShFE copper inventories were last at 202,464 tonnes, an 11-month high.

Supporting copper prices on Thursday were a weakening dollar , which makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies, and a recent dip in LME copper inventories .

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel fell 0.3% to $16,150 a tonne and zinc decreased 0.4% to $2,805 a tonne, while ShFE nickel rose 0.1% to 120,400 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc declined 0.5% to 21,400 yuan a tonne.