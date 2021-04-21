Congress passes digital asset innovation act to clarify crypto regulations By Cointelegraph

Congress passes digital asset innovation act to clarify crypto regulations
The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed H.R. 1602 — the Eliminate Barriers to Innovation Act — introduced by Congressman Patrick McHenry (R-NC).
H.R. 1602 was among six bipartisan financial services-related bills passed by Congress on Tuesday with the McHenry-sponsored legislation focusing on regulatory clarity for cryptocurrencies.
