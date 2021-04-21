Coinbase allocating 10% to innovation plays By Cointelegraph

Coinbase allocating 10% to innovation plays
United States cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced a new project aimed at increasing innovation in the nascent blockchain industry.
Project 10 Percent will see Coinbase divert 10% of its resources to supporting innovative ideas within the company. The project aligns with the exchange’s philosophy that “70% of our time should be focused on core work, 20% on strategic bets, and 10% on innovative experimentation,” the company said Wednesday.
