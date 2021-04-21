Chrissy Teigen Spoke Out About Kim And Kanye’s Divorce

“Kim gave her all for everything.”
The model and cookbook author revealed that she’s been in touch with Kim since news broke about the split and says that Kim is doing alright.
“Kim is doing okay. I know Kim gave her all for everything, and it’s honestly a shame that it didn’t work out,” Chrissy said on Watch What Happens Live.
She added, “I saw them being a forever relationship, I really did. But I know she tried her best.”
Meanwhile, Chrissy says that her husband John Legend hasn’t spoken to Kanye as frequently since the split.
“I will say, I have been definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye. If anyone knows Kanye, it’s that he goes off the grid. It’s hard to ever contact Kanye,” Chrissy explained with a laugh.
While Kim hasn’t yet publicly commented on the divorce, her mom Kris also recently shared an update about how she’s doing.
“Well, I think it’s always going to be hard anytime…The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive. So all I want is for those two kids to be happy. That’s what you want as a mum,” Kris expressed.
Even if Kim hasn’t spoken out directly, it sounds like she has a lot of friends and family supporting her!
