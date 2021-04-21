Chrissy Teigen Says Kim Kardashian ‘Gave Her All’ to Save Her Marriage to Kanye West

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

During her appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’, the model is asked by a fan about her and husband John Legend’s relationship with the ‘KUWTK’ star and her rapper husband.

AceShowbiz –

Chrissy Teigen shares how her pal Kim Kardashian is coping with her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West. According to the model, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star really “gave her all” to make her marriage to the rapper work out, though she eventually filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19.

During her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen“, Chrissy was asked, “What is the status of John’s relationship with Kanye right now and have they been in touch since the news of the divorce with Kim broke? And how is Kim doing?” To the question, the mom of one was giving a very honest answer.

“I will say I have definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye. If anyone knows Kanye, it’s that he is that he goes off the grid. It’s hard to ever contact Kanye,” Chrissy said of her husband John Legend‘s relationship with the “Jesus Is King” artist.

As for the SKIMS founder, the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host, who was clad in a beautiful purple robe, shared, “Kim is doing okay.” She went on to say, “I know Kim gave her all for everything and it’s honestly a shame it didn’t work out. Because I saw them being a forever relationship. I really did. But I know she tried her best.”





Kim herself seemingly has been enjoying her newfound single status. A report previously stated the social media personality had been swarmed with potential suitors, including royals to A-listers, amid her divorce. “People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs,” a source close to the 40-year-old TV personality recently revealed. The source further spilled that the potential suitors are “also trying to reach out to her via DM.”

However, the mom of four allegedly was “not looking for anyone right now.” The insider claimed, “She’s not looking to jump into anything but is keeping an open mind.”