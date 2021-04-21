Chrissy Teigen Questions Animosity Towards Meghan Markle After Bonding Over Pregnancy Loss

WENN/John Rainford

When talking with Andy Cohen, the ‘Chrissy’s Court’ star reveals that the Duchess of Sussex reached out to her after she lost her third child with husband John Legend.

AceShowbiz –

Chrissy Teigen bonded with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, over their experiences with pregnancy loss.

The “Chrissy’s Court” star told Andy Cohen on Tuesday, April 20’s “Watch What Happens Live” she became pals with the former “Suits” star after both women opened up on their miscarriage heartbreak.

“She’s been so kind to me ever since we connected on – she had written me about Baby Jack and loss, but yeah,” Chrissy shared. “She is really wonderful and so kind, and just as kind as everyone says she is.”

“And that’s why you look at everything and are like, ‘My god, what is absolutely wrong with people where they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy when it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are?’ ”

Chrissy lost her son Jack when she was only 20 weeks pregnant back in September 2020, while Meghan revealed in November that she had suffered a miscarriage over the summer.

Calling her pal a “wonderful person,” Chrissy also chatted about Meghan and husband Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I think when I ended up watching it, it was like, ‘Holy s**t, this is big.’ But I also waited a long time to watch it, so I had already heard so much about it by the time that I got to it,” she shared. “But yeah, it is – I mean, very eye-opening. Very eye-opening.”





Asked if there was anything that Meghan did not share during her interview with Oprah, Chrissy replied, “No. I think she’s been very honest.” She added that the wife of Prince Harry has “been very open about what she’s been open with and I think, honestly, her truth has been her truth since the very beginning.”