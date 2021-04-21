China market regulator urges Tesla to ensure product quality in China By Reuters

© Reuters. Tesla charging stations are pictured in a parking lot in Shanghai
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s market regulator said on Wednesday that it has urged U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc to ensure its product quality in China, following an incident at the Shanghai auto show that drew wide attention in social media.
An unhappy customer at the show clambered on top of a Tesla vehicle to protest over the company’s handling of her complaints about malfunctioning brakes in one of its cars.
