China Australia trade row: What happens now after Victoria’s controversial Belt and Road agreement has been torn up?

“It has a range of options including trade and diplomatic ones. China has already targeted quite an extensive range of Australian industrial and agricultural products so much so that is running out of possible hits.”

China is likely to hit back at Australia after the Federal Government scrapped an infrastructure agreement signed by Victoria with the economic giant. (AP)

Two deals linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative were among four Victorian government agreements deemed to be “inconsistent with Australia’s foreign policy or to our foreign relations” Foreign Minister Marise Payne announced last night.

Chinese officials said the decision by Australia would have serious repercussions.

“This is another unreasonable and provocative move taken by the Australian side against China,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“It further shows that the Australian government has no sincerity in improving China-Australia relations.”

But Mr Rajah said the prized Australian exports of iron ore and liquified gas (LNG) should be safe from Chinese retaliation.

“Targeting iron ore would be mutually assured destruction for both parties … the commodity is worth so much to both the Australian and Chinese economies.

“And LNG exports are tied up in long-term agreements that are hard to undo.”

Australian exporters have been hit with trade sanctions by China over the past year. The latest row may result in more, an expert has warned. (Getty)

Over the past year, China has already slapped trade sanctions on a range of Australian exports, with billions of dollars wiped off. They came after Australia called for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and the Federal Government introduced foreign interference legislation.

Recent data showed Industries targeted by Beijing – including beef, seafood, timber, barley, coal, and wine – totalled about $29 billion in 2019. The total value of these exports to China in the three months to January 2021 was about $5.5 billion a year – a huge decline.

But Mr Rajah said the policy had largely failed in damaging the Australian economy and changing government policies. Most affected Australian exporters had been able to find alternative markets.

“It’s not really an effective policy. They have been careful in their ‘hit list’ to limit the effects on its own economy. Both sides have the capacity to adjust.”

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the Federal Government was not targeting China. (Nine)

Mr Rajah said the Belt and Road Initiative has strong symbolic value for China, although many western analysts believe it is more of a “geopolitical ploy”.

He said the Victorian Government had got “caught out” by the rapid decline in Canberra-Beijing relations.

But Ms Payne told Ben Fordham on 2GB today the decision to scrap the China-Victoria agreement was not aimed at China and the government was committed to engaging with the rising superpower.

“I want to be clear, it’s not aimed at any one country,” she said. “We are absolutely committed to our continuing engagement with China.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has defended his government’s involvement with China’s Belt and Road Initiative. (AAP)

Victoria’s involvement with the Belt and Road Initiative has come under increasing scrutiny given Australia’s tensions with China in recent months.