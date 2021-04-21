Cardano-Ethiopia Special Event To Take Place On April 29 By CoinQuora

Cardano-Ethiopia Special Event To Take Place On April 29
  • The ADA-Ethiopia Special event will take place on April 29 at 16:30 UTC.
  • founder Charles Hoskinson shared the news recently.
  • In addition, Hoskinson believes the deal will add over 5 million users to Cardano.

Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson recently shared an update on the network’s much-awaited ADA-Africa special event. According to Hoskinson, the Cardano-Ethiopia event will take place on April 29 at 16:30 UTC.

Specifically, Hoskinson posted the news on Twitter where he wrote: “Filming for the Africa Special. See you soon”.

Aside from this, Hoskinson said that the upcoming event with Ethiopia is going to be a big project. He also stated that they were inspired by how the ADA community has been consistently excited about the coming event.

Based on a report, ADA holders have been asking several questions about the status of the Cardano-Ethiopia deal. In fact, recently one ADA holder asked Hoskinson for an update on the status of the Cardano-Ethiopia deal.

To answer the question, Hoskinson said “Patience”. Also, Cardano’s Ethiopia deal is expected to be the top user acquisition driver in the crypto space, according to Hoskinson. Hoskinson mentioned that the deal is expected to attract millions of crypto lovers to the Cardano smart contract platform.

Prior to this, Hoskinson also gave an update on ADA’s deal with the Ethiopian government.

